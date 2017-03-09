Man facing child abuse, assault charges arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man Albuquerque police consider extremely dangerous is now behind bars.

Last month, police say 43-year-old Otha Shamburger was hiding out at the Spain Garden Apartments off Spain and Wyoming. At the time he was facing several charges including aggravated assault and child abuse.

Residents were asked to shelter in place as police tried to find him but Shamburger wasn’t there.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested him Tuesday night. He’s currently being held at MDC on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.