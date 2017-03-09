Man accused of rape is no longer a Los Lunas firefighter

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas firefighter accused of raping a young woman is out of a job.

The Village of Los Lunas says Michael Laws is no longer an employee with the village, but could not say if he quit or was fired because of privacy laws.

Laws was arrested last month, accused of raping a teenage girl after an underage drinking party at his Los Lunas home.

Thursday, KRQE News 13 got a call back that Laws is no longer an employee but that is all they could say.

Laws is still locked up on a $50,000 cash only bond.

