Lobos fall to Fresno State Bulldogs in MW Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball had their first shot in the Mountain West Tournament Thursday. In the end, the Lobos fell to the Bulldogs, 65-60.
The Lobos and Bulldogs tipped off in the quarterfinal play in Las Vegas Thursday. The two split their regular season games.
UNM trailed by 1 at the half after leading by 12 earlier on, 4 Fresno State points came off of a Craig Neal technical and an Elijah Brown flagrant foul in the first.
Overall, it was a foul ridden, physical game.
