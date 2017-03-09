Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A cool start but a beautiful afternoon ahead with most of us topping out well above average. Expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s across western and central NM… near-record highs in the 80s across the Eastern Plains. Sunshine will dominate the state with no significant rain or snow expected. For the majority of us, winds will stay light out of the northwest with sustained winds 5-15mph (a bit breezy over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains).

FRIDAY: Temperatures will stay well above average across the state with quiet skies and plenty of sunshine overhead.

WEEKEND: A storm passing to our north will send down a back door cold front. Cooler air behind this front will drop temperatures 5°-10° across eastern NM… but most of us will just notice the increase in wind. We’ll finish the weekend with breezy to windy conditions but little to no moisture accompanies this front.