John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The nice weather continues through the end of the week, with above average temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and very little wind. Over the weekend, expect a few more clouds as a storm system passes to our north. Expect breezy to occasionally windy conditions as a back door cold front drops in. Behind the front, temperatures will cool, especially east, for Sunday and Monday. However, another ridge of high pressure will build in for early next week, allow temperatures to warm back up under mostly sunny skies.

Advertisement