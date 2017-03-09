Hundreds of teen to raise awareness for dangers of DWI through march

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds are planning a silent march at the state capitol to remember lives lost at the hands of drunk drivers. The goal is to get people talking and help stop bad decisions before they happen.

Just last year, 166 people died from DWIs; 60 of those were under the age of 21. This group is hoping their message will reach everybody but especially the younger generation.

Thursday marks the 8th Annual DWI March of Sorrow, March of Hope in Santa Fe where hundreds of people take to the streets to walk silently. Students walk shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement and traffic safety advocates.

It’s a march that was organized back in 2010 by the Student Wellness Action Team, which is comprised of middle and high school students, and the Santa Fe Prevention Alliance, after four teenagers were killed in a tragic crash back in 2009 involving a man who admitted to driving under the influence.

Last year alone, nearly 400 teenagers participated in this walk but officials with AAA hope this message goes far beyond that.

“We also want this to be a march of hope because we want this to be the year this to be the generation that’s walking that will end impaired driving here in New Mexico,” said Doug Shupe, AAA of New Mexico.

Participants will meet at the roundhouse at 12:30 p.m. with the march starting a little before 1 p.m. and continue through the streets of Santa Fe.

New Mexico’s march inspired another march in Texas. Austin teens will walk Friday.