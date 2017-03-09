Hundreds march in Santa Fe to raise awareness about DWI

DWI March of Sorrow

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people marched to the state capitol Thursday to raise awareness about DWI.

Thursday marks the eighth annual “DWI March of Sorrow, March of Hope.” The event was organized by middle and high school students and the Santa Fe Prevention Alliance to remember those killed by drunk drivers and the progress that has been made to reduce those numbers.

“It’s a shame because you never really get to know who those people would have been, you know? And that’s a really big loss for the families as well as the community as an entity,” Anthony Rivera said.

There were 166 DWI-related deaths last year. Sixty of those were people under the age of 21.

