For Your Information: Roundtrip Ticket

Melanie Dishong, author and coach, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of bringing yourself back from self-injury, with her book ‘Roundtrip Ticket.’

One in five people engage in self-injury, and Melaine says, “a personal infliction to the body to cause pain.” And it is the “story” you have made up about yourself, that causes people to react with self-injury.

R – realize

E – embrace

E – escape

She believes those are the keys to getting free of the story you made up about yourself.

For more information on her coaching or book, you can visit her website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living