Deputies accused of beating up man at party return to work

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Three deputies accused of beating up a young man at a party are back at work.

Investigators say it all happened at a McKinley County Sheriff deputy’s house party back in January.

KRQE News 13 was told a fight broke out between at least three deputies and a 23-year-old man after he touched a deputy’s girlfriend. That man was taken to the hospital and later flown to UNM Hospital because of his injuries.

Now, according to the county’s attorney, they have wrapped up their internal investigation and appropriate action was taken, but said because it’s a personnel matter they can’t release any more details.

State Police was also investigating the incident. KRQE News 13 has a call into them to see where they’re at with the case, but have not heard back.