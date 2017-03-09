Cultural Atlas: This Month In El Palacio Magazine

This week’s Cultural Atlas explores the longest-running museum publication in the southwest, El Palacio Magazine.

On the cover is artist Frank Buffalo Hyde’s work, now on exhibition at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. I-Witness Culture explores the fascination and indelible relationship modern society has to its smartphones and devices and what it’s doing to us as a people.

In addition, the monthly publication shines a spotlight on “tramp art” or hobo art, a folk art style born out of the 19th century and the idea that idle hands are the devil’s plaything, as editor Candace Walsh puts it.

El Palacio also uncovers some interesting finds on two of the state’s most celebrated historic landmarks – the Santa Fe Trail and the Palace of the Governors.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living