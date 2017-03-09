City teams up with local artists to help businesses impacted by ART

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s “ART Beat on the Street” teamed up once again with local artists and businesses.

Thursday, they were at Cheese and Coffee near Central and San Pasquale where Jorge de Jorge entertained customers with his acoustic rumba guitar.

“ART Beat” features new local artists playing at struggling businesses impacted by Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. The owner of Cheese and Coffee says business there has been down about 40 percent.

“I’m hoping to just let people know that we’re still here, that we’re still open. We’re needing everybody’s support through this time of the ART project with all the roads being closed down,” owner Jan Barringer said.

“ART Beat” takes place every Thursday.