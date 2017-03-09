APD mobile speed trailer confuses downtown drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s supposed to make people drive slower. Instead, drivers say an Albuquerque Police Department mobile speed trailer is encouraging people to drive faster.

“Doesn’t seem right, does it,” said Michelle Hedrick.

Sitting near busy 4th Street and Coal, the newly placed trailer has a speed limit sign above it that reads, 35 mph. The only problem: the speed limit is actually 25 mph in that area.

“I think it’s crazy,” said Hedrick.

“It’s very confusing,” said Art Tourjee.

Thursday afternoon, drivers said it’s not only puzzling, it’s also dangerous.

“You know, it’s downtown,” said Michelle Willcox. “There is a lot of foot traffic.”

“There’s a daycare right there and they have the wrong speed limit,” said Hedrick.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department. They said trailers are placed around the city by Public Service Aids.

APD said it was an oversight and it will be removed.

“It’s too much traffic, you just you can’t do it,” said Willcox.

As of Thursday evening, the speed trailer had been removed.