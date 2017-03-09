Albuquerque police respond to three locations almost daily

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers are getting calls on a daily basis to respond to the same places dealing with the same crimes.

KRQE News 13 obtained records from August 1 through January 31 on the Albuquerque Police Department’s calls for service, and learned the top three locations where officers are called to the most.

Number one on the list is Coronado Center.

“You are looking at a large address that has many stores inside,” said Officer Fred Duran.

An analysis reveals that during the six-month period, APD responded to 385 calls at the mall on Menaul. Roughly 62 percent involved shoplifting.

“Shoplifting is an issue in Albuquerque we’re trying to cut back on, trying to get control of. Somebody can do it in a matter of seconds,” Officer Duran said.

The Albuquerque Walmart Supercenter on Eubank near I-40 saw police calls 270 times during the six-month period. The Carlisle-Menaul Walmart came in third, with 242 calls.

APD began talks with Walmart on addressing the frequent calls.

“One of the things that was agreed upon was the Chief’s Overtime Program,” Officer Duran said, noting Walmart pays officers to periodically work overtime.

“The main portion for what their job is to be a deterrent for crime,” he said.

“No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime. We recognize the importance of this issue at the highest levels of the company, and we are investing in people and technology to support our stores,” Walmart said in a statement.

“We’re encouraged by a 35 percent reduction in calls to law enforcement agencies nationwide, on average, since we began implementing Restorative Justice and other crime deterrence programs. We’ll continue our outreach to law enforcement, in communities like Albuquerque, and across the country as part of our ongoing commitment to meet our customers’ and associates’ expectations of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience,” the statement said.