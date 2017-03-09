Albuquerque police ask for help solving cold case murders

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help solving some cold case murders.

Raymond Gutierrez, Jared Martinez and Daniel Lovato Jr. are the victims of three separate crimes. Police say they have exhausted all leads.

Police say Gutierrez, also known as “Buster,” was shot in his vehicle on Cloudy Road NW in 2015. Martinez was shot and pushed from a vehicle last May on Ethlyn Avenue SE, and Lovato was shot in an alley last July off Kentucky SE.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

