Woman seeks justice for murdered daughter, search for suspect continues

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Six months after her daughter was murdered she’s still looking for closure and answers. The killer is still out there.

After looking into her case, KRQE News 13 discovered there are dozens of other families who have yet to see justice. A search of the county’s website reveled about 35 open warrants for first degree murder in Bernalillo County. That doesn’t include four additional cases in which the perpetrator has been arrested and is now facing extradition.

Angelica Herrera was murdered in August 2016.

“We miss her so much. She was such a beautiful person,” said her mother Sandy.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ferrer shot and killed Angelica and her friend Adrian Anaya.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” said Herrera.

Yet, Ferrer is still on the street and Angelica’s mother, Sandy, wants to know why.

“So we know that they’re looking for him…I don’t want this case to go cold because we’re not going away. I mean, I’m not going away until this guy’s caught. I’m going to keep on,” Herrera said.

“We understand the case involving her daughter is the most important case to her in her life,” said Bernalillo County Lt. Craig Sevier.

Lt. Craig Sevier knows the Herrera- Anaya case and says he hasn’t forgotten about the alleged offender, Eric Ferrer. In fact, he says that investigation is open and ongoing. But there are others — at least 35 open warrants for first degree murder.

“I want to assure people we don’t take that for granted that these are major life events and they effect each and every one of our citizens in a different way,” said Lt. Sevier.

Lt. Sevier says just because these offenders haven’t been caught, doesn’t mean detectives have given up. In some instances, he says the snag lies with other agencies in other states, even other countries.

“That is a much longer process,” said Sevier.

Yet, for Sandy, she says her process has already gone on too long.

“Any information…He has to be caught,” she said.

Lt. Sevier says they always place top priority on cases in which the offender poses an immediate danger to the public. He also encourages family to contact them if they have concerns about their cases.

The oldest warrant in Bernalillo dates back to 1982.

“Nobody likes to see a case that’s nearly 25 years old now, almost 35 years, frankly…I would like to see that person brought to justice, regardless of their age or how old the case is,” Lt. Sevier explained.

Seveir says the case isn’t closed for them, until the offender dies or is apprehended.