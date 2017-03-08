Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: House committees expected to vote on health care overhaul

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Wednesday, two House committees in Washington D.C. plan to start voting on a new Republican-led plan to overhaul Obamacare. President Trump is working to sell it to Congress as opposition mounts from both Democrats and Republicans. Some lawmakers are worried about cost, others criticize the plan for being too similar to Obamacare. The proposal does keep some elements like allowing young adults to stay on their parent’s plan until age 26. But supporters point out that it removes the individual mandate and offers tax credits to help lower-income people buy coverage.

2. Just 10 days to go until the end of this year’s legislative session. Governor Susana Martinez is warning she may be forced to call a special session. She’s slamming Democrats for not getting enough done including passing a budget. But Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla says Democrats are the ones actually working in New Mexico and the governor needs to do the same. She was in Utah this past weekend for a governor’s conference where she was injured while skiing.

3. A chilly start to the day but cool temperatures will not stick around for too long as a good lookin’ warm up kicks in early afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out well above average in most areas – widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected.

4. A proposal that would raise $89 million for public schools in New Mexico by taxing cigarettes and other tobacco products is heading to the Senate for discussion. A Senate committee passed the tax measure Tuesday but withheld its full endorsement. The bill would increase the excise tax on a pack of cigarettes by at least $1.50. Taxes on products like e-cigs and chewing tobacco would increase from 25 percent to 75 percent.

5. Spring break for Albuquerque Public Schools is just two weeks away. And Steelbridge, formerly known as the Albuquerque Rescue Mission, is making sure kids in need get a meal during that time. The group donated more than $5,000 in food gift cards to the APS homeless project.

