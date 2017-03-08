State police drill inspection process for nuclear repository

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police are gearing up for when nuclear waste shipments return to the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository.

The Current-Argus reported Tuesday that patrolmen practiced inspection procedures at Carlsbad’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in preparation for shipments to resume next month.

State police will have to examine motor vehicles to check for radiation leaks, undergo hazardous waste training and learn how to inspect radioactive loads.

Trucks transporting waste to the facility must be deemed completely defect-free in inspections. Minor issues like broken taillights or non-functioning turn signals will result in an inspection failure.

Waste shipments are set to resume in April. The exact date for shipments has not been finalized.