ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT situation in southwest Albuquerque ended. Deputies were called to the area near Atrisco and Bridge over shots fired overnight.

They say a woman had a physical altercation with her boyfriend where he fired shots in her direction.

She got away. He eventually surrendered after SWAT was called in.

He’s is in the hospital with a self-inflicted wound.

The investigation is ongoing.