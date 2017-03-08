Southern New Mexico county adopts plans for 4-day work week

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – Commissioners in one southeastern New Mexico county have decided to shift to a four-day work week to cut utility costs and improve employee morale.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that Eddy County commissioners approved the switch on a 4-1 vote during a meeting Tuesday. Commissioner John Henry voted in opposition, saying several constituents in Artesia were against the change.

The new hours will begin in April and as a result, county government buildings will close their doors on Friday but stay open later Monday through Thursday.

Assistant County Manager Kenney Rayroux says the exact amount potentially saved by the shorter week is impossible to determine.

Some employees voiced concerns that they will have to miss their children’s afterschool events due to the longer hours.