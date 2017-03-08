Police arrest man accused in attempted purse theft, carjacking

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged thief put up quite a fight to avoid going to jail.

Santa Fe Police say it started when Jude Solis tried to take the purse of a woman sitting in the Starbucks at Cerrillos and Zafarano.

Police say the woman chased Solis and fought back even though he told her he had a knife.

According to police reports, Solis then slashed the arm of a good samaritan trying to help, then ran to a nearby car wash were he carjacked a car and nearly ran over an off-duty Espanola police officer.

It eventually ended with a brief chase and Solis crashing the car. He told police he hadn’t slept in days and was “not a bad guy.”