Police arrest man accused in attempted purse theft, carjacking

By Published: Updated:
Jude Solis_MUG

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged thief put up quite a fight to avoid going to jail.

Santa Fe Police say it started when Jude Solis tried to take the purse of a woman sitting in the Starbucks at Cerrillos and Zafarano.

Police say the woman chased Solis and fought back even though he told her he had a knife.

According to police reports, Solis then slashed the arm of a good samaritan trying to help, then ran to a nearby car wash were he carjacked a car and nearly ran over an off-duty Espanola police officer.

It eventually ended with a brief chase and Solis crashing the car. He told police he hadn’t slept in days and was “not a bad guy.”

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s