Plans move forward for memorial honoring fallen law enforcement officers

By Published: Updated:
law enforcement memorial

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial to fallen law enforcement officers is moving ahead despite a bit of a snag.

The memorial is being built by Bernalillo County near the public safety complex in Tijeras.

The big question now is, what should it be named? There’s been quite a bit of discussion about that.

“We named the Public Safety Complex after Jimmy McGrane who died within feet of it, his name will be on that wall and so will so many others who died in the line of duty in Bernalillo County, so it’s fitting that we have a separate name for not one that is fallen, but everyone who is on the wall,” County Commissioner Wayne Johnson said.

The committee working on the memorial will come up with suggestions to present to the county commission.

The county is also dealing with another problem: water.

They plan to have some native plants surrounding the memorial, but the Village of Tijeras does not allow its water to be used for outside watering because they deal with such a shortage.

The county says if the village won’t approve water use for it, they can set up tanks and truck water in.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s