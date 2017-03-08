Plans move forward for memorial honoring fallen law enforcement officers

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial to fallen law enforcement officers is moving ahead despite a bit of a snag.

The memorial is being built by Bernalillo County near the public safety complex in Tijeras.

The big question now is, what should it be named? There’s been quite a bit of discussion about that.

“We named the Public Safety Complex after Jimmy McGrane who died within feet of it, his name will be on that wall and so will so many others who died in the line of duty in Bernalillo County, so it’s fitting that we have a separate name for not one that is fallen, but everyone who is on the wall,” County Commissioner Wayne Johnson said.

The committee working on the memorial will come up with suggestions to present to the county commission.

The county is also dealing with another problem: water.

They plan to have some native plants surrounding the memorial, but the Village of Tijeras does not allow its water to be used for outside watering because they deal with such a shortage.

The county says if the village won’t approve water use for it, they can set up tanks and truck water in.