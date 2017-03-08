Pet Of The Week: Ruger

Jazmin Estrada, Event Manager from Animal Humane and Ruger, joined New Mexico Living to help you find a four-legged forever friend and to talk about the month’s events.

Ruger is a 5-year-old Siberian Husky cross who is well mannered and loves his ear scratches. He is crate trained and has lived with children previously. He also knows basic commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘come.’

They are also celebrating their first anniversary at the westside location by offering a 50 percent discount on all adoptions. The Westside Adoption Center is located at 10141 Coors Blvd. NW.

Another popular fundraiser is coming up this weekend. Pints Planks & Pups is happening on Sunday, March 12. For complete details on adoptions and events, visit their website.

