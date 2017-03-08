New Mexico students to compete in cooking competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from across the state are putting their cooking skills to the test. It’s all part of the annual New Mexico is ProStart Invitational.

More than 100 students have been tasked with preparing a three course meal in an hour, with only two butane burners and no access to electricity. Teams will be evaluated on taste, teamwork, sanitation and more.

“I’ve seen a lot of commitment, dedication with these students. They are so passionate about the restaurant and food and beverage industry. A lot of these kids want to be chefs, restaurant managers,” Victor Martinez, New Mexico Restaurant Association, said.

The winners will go on to compete nationally in South Carolina for $3.2 million in scholarships.