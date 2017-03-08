Nation’s only Latina gov working on ‘A Day Without A Woman’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The nation’s only Latina governor and New Mexico’s first female executive will be working on “A Day Without a Woman.”

A spokesman for Gov. Susana Martinez said the Republican governor will be working out of her office Wednesday as the New Mexico Legislature nears the end of its 60-day session.

Organizers of January’s Women’s March are calling for women to take the day off Wednesday and not spend money to highlight women’s role in society.

The one-day protest is aimed at calling attention to economic bias faced by women. It coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women’s Day.

Marches, rallies and events are planned across the nation, including in Albuquerque.