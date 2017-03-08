High-pressure will linger over the Southwest for the next week leading to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The only chance for showers will be across the east side of the state over the weekend as some moisture tries to creep in. However, it’s not likely that we’re going to see any significant precipitation anytime soon.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
