March of Hope takes steps to create DWI awareness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A silent march, remembering the 166 people killed by impaired drivers in 2016, will be taking place at the capitol all in hopes their steps will raise awareness.

Students, law enforcement officers, and traffic safety advocates will be marching around the Roundhouse for the eighth annual DWI March of Sorrow/March of Hope.

The Student Wellness Action Team interns will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in the Rotunda on Thursday, March 9. This will include musical performances and bilingual speeches.

Twenty-five minutes later, the DWI March will begin in the East Lobby Entrance where over 400 youth and adults are expected to participate.

For more information on the March of Hope, visit the Santa Fe Prevention Alliance website.