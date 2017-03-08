Man accused in Albuquerque cab driver’s murder faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite prosecutors attempts, the man charged with killing an Albuquerque cab driver will not be held on a no bond hold.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski got in a Yellow Cab at Coors and Central, then stabbed the driver Larry Mullin and took off in his cab.

Wednesday in court, the state asked the judge to deny bail given the seriousness of the crime. The defense argued the chances of him posting bond were highly unlikely.

Judge Charles Brown denied the motion. His bond will remain at $100,000 cash only.