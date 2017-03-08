Lobos season of ups and downs still brings in MW Tournament fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – The hard numbers are not in yet, but fan support for New Mexico basketball appears to be solid at the Mountain West Basketball Tournament.

The Lobos struggled to a 17-13 record this season.

When talking about the Lobos, their fan base and the tournament, Mountain West CFO Gary Walenga said, “They’re actually second in the league right now in terms of ticket sales of the Mountain West Basketball Tournament. So it’s actually pretty impressive that the fan base is still coming out.”

Fans of the Lobos and San Diego State are usually leaders in attendance. With the parity in the league this season, attendance numbers are up among fans of teams that have not traveled well in the past.

It will be up to the Lobos not to disappoint their fans when they face Fresno State in the quarterfinals Thursday. The two teams split the season series.

The Lobos are also well aware of what went wrong in the last game.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we gave them 19 points off of 20 turnovers,” said Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal. “We can’t do that.”

The Lobos packed for five days in Las Vegas. They believe they will be in the championship game. They haven’t been there since 2014, the last of three consecutive Lobo championships.

For this tournament Coach Neal may have brought his reliable cherry blazer.

“It’s a secret, ” said Coach Neal.