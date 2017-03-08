Lawsuit claims Atrisco Heritage Academy special needs student raped at school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bold allegations are being made against an Albuquerque Public Schools student and the school district in a new lawsuit.

The suit filed by the grandparents of a special needs student, claims the girl was raped by another special needs student while at school.

The student attends the Atrisco Heritage Academy High School. In the suit, they claim the attack happened on August 29, 2016. They also say she was not properly supervised, as she is supposed to be, and was walking around the school alone when the alleged rape happened.

The suit says, she came home crying to her grandparents and told them what happened. The grandparents took her for a sexual assault exam which proved she had been raped and choked.

The suit also claims that law enforcement has been repeatedly called to the school, for assaults, and other allegations of sexual assaults.

APS would not comment on the lawsuit, saying these are just allegations. But they do say that through an evaluation if they find special needs students need constant supervision, they will provide it.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to APS police for an exact number of times they’ve been called to the school but have not yet heard back.