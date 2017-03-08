Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day but cool temperatures will not stick around for too long as a good lookin’ warm up kicks in early afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out well above average in most areas – widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with no significant rain, t-storms or snow. For the majority of us, winds will be light (5-15mph) – the exception being those in the higher terrain where windy conditions will continue.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! High temperatures will skyrocket above average with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out in the low 70s (more than 15° above seasonal average). A bit more cloud cover is expected for those near the southern stateline as a storm crosses east just south of the stateline. No significant rain or snow expected… but we’ll keep in a slight chance of an isolated shower in far southern NM.

FRIDAY: Nice day to finish the week with most of us well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will hang overhead with dry conditions expected statewide.