John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

If you like spring weather, you’re going to love the next couple of days. Temperatures continue to warm across the state this afternoon, topping out 5° – 10° above average. The warm up continues into Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state.

Under that high, a little bit of moisture will sneak into the southeastern corner of the state. Areas like Chaves, Eddy, and Lea counties will have a shot at a few spot showers and storms Thursday, and more so Friday. A storm system will pass north of the state over the weekend, leading to breezy to windy conditions across the state. Combine the dry, warm weather with the wind, and fire danger will be elevated for the weekend and early next week.