In The Kitchen: Free Pie Day and Pi Day

John Christopher, Operations Director with Village Inn, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on Free Pie Day and their Pi Day Celebration happening next week.

Free Pie Day happens on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating Village Inn restaurants. When you make a purchase, you get a free piece of fruit pie and this month the Mint Brownie Blast is also included.

In addition, they are getting ready for Pi Day, with games for kids and those young at heart and the restaurants will have special on March 14 as well. For complete details check their website or become an e-member and all the information on all their promotions will be sent straight to you.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn