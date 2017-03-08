Duke City events kicking off March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy with a variety of cultural, sporting and food events.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

It’s that time of year for the Duke City’s first major art event, the Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Spring Show which features the work of more than 225 fine artists and craftsmen from all over the nation.

New and inspiring theater performances will be taking place at this year’s 17th Annual Revolutions International Theatre Festival. This runs from March 11 through the first of April and tickets start at $17.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s day this year at the Shamrock Fest. There will be live music from Celtic fiddle groups, dancers, Celtic game demonstrations, arts and crafts, wall climbing, rides, alcohol, vendors and even a dog adoption and costume parade. It all begins Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Tickets start at $5.

Another festival to take part in is the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. This is the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Guests can get up close and personal with the adrenaline packed action sports from approximately 350 films entered in the competition and choose your favorite film. This all takes place Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kimo Theatre.Tickets are $15.

Head over to the Lobo Field to show your spirit this weekend fro the UNM Lobo Baseball vs Jan Jose State Spartans home game. It all begins Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12. Various times and tickets cost $5

Take a step back in time to explore and study the recreations of the super secrets from the Manhattan Project’s atomic bomb in the Critical Assembly – The Secrets of Los Alamos 1944 exhibit. The exhibit runs daily through October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Tickets start at $7 and children under five are free.

The ABQ Bio Park is giving the Duke City two separate opportunities to get close up and personal with reptiles in the Behind The Scenes Reptile Tour or explore the Australian Outback on a guided tour. Each tour takes guests behind the scenes to get a close look at the most curious animals from venomous snakes or even Tasmanian Devils. This takes place on Saturday, March 11 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required and tickets are $75.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ABQ 365’s website.