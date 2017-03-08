Dozens turn out to offer input on Santa Fe’s proposed soda-tax

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council is considering a controversial measure Wednesday night to tax sodas and other sweetened drinks sold in the city.

The measure would put a soda tax on the ballot on May 2. If voters approved it, the law would impose a tax of two cents per ounce of soda, adding 24 cents to the price of a can of Coke for distributors.

The estimated $7 million raised each year would support early childhood education programs for 1,000 children, ages 3 to 4-years old in Santa Fe.

The city council meeting was packed with people on both sides of the issue.

“I’m here because I support the Pre-K initiative, I have a young kid. He’s 2, nearing 3, and I’d like to see the level of education rise across the board in Santa Fe, and I think the initiative will help,” Phillip Byrne said.

“This beverage tax is simply not a sustainable way to do it. It’s simply not a reliable source of income. We oppose it because it is regressive, and it punishes a certain sector of the community and our small business community,” Loveless Johnson said.

City Council Chambers were overflowing Wednesday evening, with people giving their input on the soda tax. No decision has been reached yet.