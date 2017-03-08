Deputies: Men drowned in ditch while trying to save dog

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say two men drowned after jumping in a drainage ditch, something they call deceivingly dangerous.

When 52-year-old Chris Holland’s girlfriend did not hear from him last Wednesday, she started to worry.

“He hadn’t called me. It’s been almost a day, that’s not right,” Richelle Garrett said.

The last she heard, he was going for a walk with his friend, 59-year-old Brian Lang, near where they lived in Bernalillo. According to Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies, they found signs of the two men early the next morning at the edge of a ditch.

“We found the clothing along the ditch bank where they had entered the canal,” said Lt. Keith Elder, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they believe trouble started when Brian Lang jumped in after his dog.

“Got in trouble after he got in the water, couldn’t get out, couldn’t rescue the dog,” Lt. Elder said.

Then, deputies say they believe 52-year-old Chris Holland jumped in after Lang.

“They both ended up downstream. Looks like they suffered from hypothermia and drowned,” Lt. Elder said.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Lang’s friends who say he walked his dog along the drainage ditch everyday. They also say he lived near that ditch bank for decades and knew it well — even warning others.

“Be careful, it’s very dangerous when the waters running, it could be very, very dangerous,” Tony Parana, a friend of Lang’s, said.

Lang worked for the Department of Game and Fish as a biologist for two decades, loved the outdoors and was a great athlete.

“He always loved soccer, running, the bikes,” Parana said.

Holland’s girlfriend, Richelle Garrett, says he was also active.

“He did walk the dogs a lot,” she said.

But deputies say the cold water and fast current were just too powerful.

“The water temperature will range from high 30’s to mid 40’s,” Lt. Elder said. “Even though it looks calm it’s still moving pretty quickly.”

A lesson to everyone that ditches can be deadly — even to the most experienced swimmers.

“The debris that could be under the water could actually trap somebody and pull them under,” Lt. Elder said.

Holland is from Arkansas. He was visiting his mom and sister and had been in town for the past few months. Friends say Lang was his landlord.