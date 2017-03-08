Around Town: Women Owned Businesses In Albuquerque

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel, Community Manager from Yelp ABQ, joined New Mexico Living to talk about women owned businesses.

Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and Yelp is celebrating by highlighting great women-owned local businesses. When they posed the question on their social media about Yelpers favorite locally owned women businesses, they were overwhelmed by the response.

If you would like to celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting a business owned by a women, check out their website or Facebook page.

