Albuquerque Public Schools to answer budget questions on radio show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools say they’ve been working on a budget for months and think they’ve come up with a strategy that they say will have the least impact on the classroom. But first, they’re asking for your help in designing the long-range budget for the district.

Instead of holding a town hall meeting which they say has had a low turnout in the past, APS is reaching out to parents in a unique way.

On Wednesday from 6 until 7 p.m., Superintendent Raquel Reedy, along with Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy and APS Chief Financial Officer Tami Coleman will be hosting a budget call-in show on KANW 89.1 FM.

They’re asking that you call 253-0000 with your question or comment.