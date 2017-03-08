Albuquerque police release more information into recent SWAT arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is revealing more about three accused killers arrested during two SWAT standoff’s this week.

They say Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra, Edwin Edsel Oritz-Parra and Rafael Gonzalez-Parra are charged with the murders of 23-year-old Juan Carlos Saenz-Ponce and 24-year-old Daniel Chumacero on General Marshall in 2016. Two others were wounded in that attack.

According to court documents, the suspects are from Sinaloa Mexico. They were arrested during SWAT situations on Kayenta on the west side and San Ygnacio and 94th.

The arrest warrants and other court documents are still sealed. Police say to protect witnesses and confidential informants.

Albuquerque SWAT arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra Edwin Edsel Oritz-Parra Rafael Gonzalez-Parra