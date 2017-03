ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Broadway is closed between Hazeldine and Coal Avenue due to an accident.

The accident was reported Wednesday evening just after 6:30 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

APD enrt accident coal / broadway — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 9, 2017