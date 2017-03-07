Video shows thieves stealing packages from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mail thieves hit again in the city — this time in the east part of town and it was all caught on camera.

Danielle Diaz says she received an email that two packages were delivered on Saturday, but when she returned home hours later, both packages were nowhere to be found.

Luckily, she has a surveillance camera which caught the thieves in the act. Just minutes after the mailman drops off two small packages, a blue sedan drives by her house, then comes back.

You can see a man driving the car, and the female passenger jumps out, takes the packages. They they speed off.

Diaz reported this to the Post Office and they sent an inspector to review her video.

“He was like, this looks familiar, and he looked against another picture,” Diaz said. “So I don’t know if this person has done it before and they caught them on camera.”

The postal inspectors are trying to identify these suspects and hope it will help solve other mail thefts in the area.