ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a Mexican dessert shop wants two customers identified.

The owner, Aaron Marquez, posted a video showing the two ordering a treat.

Then, the woman walks off with the tip jar while the employee isn’t looking. It happened Saturday at the shop located on Zuni near Louisiana.

KRQE News 13 is told they walked away with about $400. Marquez did file a police report.