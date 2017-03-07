Video: Man’s throat-cutting gesture to officer ends in arrest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was convicted of aggravated battery for setting her husband on fire, but new video shows what her husband did in court during her trial that landed him behind bars too.

“Hey, I’m in jail,” James Coriz is heard saying in lapel video from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

He was the victim in one case and then became the suspect in another.

“You just made a dumb mistake,” a deputy told James.

“I did… A big, dumb mistake,” James responded.

He tried to explain himself after his arrest for intimidating a witness at District Court in Santa Fe during the trial for his wife, Layla Coriz.

A jury found Layla guilty last week of aggravated battery after investigators say she got into a fight on Nov. 16, 2015 with James, poured gas on him and lit him on fire.

“She burned you, bro… And there’s gotta be consequences for that,” a deputy told James.

“Yeah, I know. I know, of course,” James said.

While testifying at his wife’s trial, court video shows James run his hand across his throat—a gesture that a State Police officer, who investigated Layla’s case, took as a threat.

“This man you made the gesture at, he’s a State Police officer, and he’s a witness against you,” the deputy said.

“I know,” James responded.

The State Police officer said the threat came as prosecutors played a recorded interview the officer had done with James.

“Why would you do a stupid thing like that?” the deputy asked.

“Because I’m stupid. Because I’m stupid. That’s why I did it because I’m stupid,” James said.

He explained that he was just mad at the justice system.

He defended his wife, saying she made a mistake and that the two were high and had been fighting.

“I understand you’re trying to protect your lady or whatever but uh… That’s pretty bad,” the deputy said.

“Sometimes I wish I would’ve just died then, bro,” James said about the incident with his wife. “I would’ve been better off.”

The deputy reminded James that he still has a lot to live for, and James had a message for the State Police officer that felt threatened in court.

“Tell him that I’m real sorry, and I didn’t mean to intimidate him,” James said.

State Police didn’t want to comment on a pending case.

James’ wife faces up to three years in prison.