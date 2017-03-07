UNM Celebrates “Your Dazzling Brain”

In many ways, the human brain is undiscovered country. However, the International Brain Awareness Week aims to shine a light on the magnificent and mystifying human brain.

The University of New Mexico’s Brain and Behavioral Institute invite you on the exploratory journey of the mind on March 15th at Albuquerque Academy, where a series of speakers will talk about the inner workings of the mind, and cognitive ways we can change our behaviors for the better.

Dr. Bill Shuttleworth, professor and Neurosciences department director, stopped by the Living set to discuss the events, and share information on how community members can get involved. Through a special collaboration with Albuquerque Academy, the free event is open to the public, but reservations must be made at www.AA.edu.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living