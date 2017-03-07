Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Critics say travel ban is better but still problematic

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The ACLU is promising to move quickly to stop President Trump’s new travel ban order which takes effect March 16. The president signed the executive order Monday without press and there were big changes. It temporarily bars new visas from only six countries for 90 days. This order does not apply to current visa holders and refugees from Syria will no longer be barred indefinitely. Republicans are behind the president’s new order but democrats including New Mexico Senator Udall say it sends the wrong message of America.

Full story: Critics on new travel ban: more palatable, still problematic

2. Embattled Española Superintendent Eric Martinez is on administrative leave according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Martinez came under fire by the Public Education Department for the district’s hiring of unlicensed teachers accusations of student safety and financial oversight. The state threatened to remove Martinez three times already. The former associate superintendent will act as interim superintendent.

3. A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most areas. Light winds, calm conditions & dry air all contributed to overnight lows plummeting below where we have been recently. Good news? Dry air can be warmed easily so afternoon temperatures will be similar to where we were at on Monday (a bit warmer out west, cooler for those further east).

Full story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A bill that would change which students get more money from lottery scholarships heads to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Representative Rebecca Dow sponsors the bill proposing that students who go to the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University and New Mexico Tech will be prioritized for higher awards. It would provide smaller awards to students who attend comprehensive institutions and community colleges like Central New Mexico Community College.

Full story: Bill prioritizing Lottery Scholarship awards moves through House

5. Amazon shoppers listen up. Starting next month, you’ll pay sales tax on anything you buy through Amazon in New Mexico. The online giant has been tax-free. But now, Amazon purchases will be taxed at 5.125 percent, which will bring in tens of millions of dollars to the state. Most people KRQE News 13 spoke with agreed with the move.

Full story: Days of tax-free shopping on Amazon ending soon

The Morning’s Top Stories