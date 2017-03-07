Talking Tech: PERK Coffee

Our tech expert, Nyika Allen, President and CEO of New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to talk about a local techie startup who is also in the coffee business.

A local Santa Fe company, using the methodology from nanotechnology, to transition coffee from a commodity to artisanal drink. The ‘Third Wave Coffee’ device, allows for uniformity of saturation leading to a perfect cup of coffee, while maintain temperature with a recirculating boiler.

The Third Wave Coffee device will be available on Kickstarter next week and look for this maker to soon be on a future broadcast of New Mexico Living.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living