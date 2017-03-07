Spring Break event discounts offered for New Mexico residents

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring Break is approaching fast and it’s the perfect time to enjoy the last of the snow and New Mexico residents can enjoy some fun for a great discounted price.

Heritage Inspirations Tour company offers immersive cultural and active tours, one being the Snowshoe Tours.

Families can enjoy the winter and play in the snow without any worries of logistics.

The journey begins at El Monte Sagrado Resort in Taos and then guests make their way to the Carson National Forest in Amole Canyon just South of Taos, which is a designated Snowshoe Country. The forest is mostly Ponderosa Pines and perfect for all levels of snowshoers.

Wearing breathable layered clothing, waterproof boots, and winter jackets are suggested. Guests should also bring extra water, wear sunscreen, and a winter hat. Snowshoes and pole are provided along with a packed lunch.

New Mexico residents will also be offered a 20 percent discount for the tour.

For more information or to register for snowshoe tours, visit Heritage Inspirations website.