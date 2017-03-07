Rio Rancho seeking citizen input on city’s future

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho officials are inviting you to tell them what you think the city should focus on as they form a vision for the next five years.

Whether it’s more parks, better roads, or public safety, the mayor says it’s all on the table as part of a new strategic plan for the city.

The city has been gathering input from citizens online for the past month. But Tuesday night, they’re hoping to get even more feedback in person at a public meeting.

The last strategic plan was developed back in 2009. Officials say that was the first year that they sought out input from residents, stakeholders, even city officials on what’d they’d like to see done in the city. They then formed a plan on how to fund those ideas.

Mayor Greg Hull says they were able to accomplish numerous things residents said they wanted last time such as adding A Park Above, an aquatic center and expanding medical services to include the Sandoval Regional Medical Center and Rust Medical Center.

“Having the people that live here buy into the projects that are going forward and be a part of that vision going forward. When developing a strategic plan, if it’s developed in a box and it’s developed by just a few people, you’re never going to get that community buy-in,” said Mayor Hull.

Officials say that so far the city has received over 100 responses online. Most of them pertain to roads and the addition of even more parks.

Mayor Hull says once everything is collected, it will be incorporated into a final report. That final report will be added to the strategic plan which could go up for public review in July.

Officials say Tuesday is the last day to answer the five questions on the city website for the strategic plan.

The public meeting is being held at Loma Colorado Public Library starting at 6 p.m.