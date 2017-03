ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a missing Roswell woman has been found dead and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

They say state Department of Transportation workers located the body of 49-year-old Maria Elena Aragon on Monday morning on the side of U.S 285.

Police say Aragon was reported missing Sunday to the Roswell Police Department.

No other information was immediately released by police Tuesday.