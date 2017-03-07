On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Teresa Ewers Editor-in-chief at New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue.

The featured stories include, Red Light Camera, a local band, local artist, Mauricio Ramirez, Justin Willman at The Stage, and The Doo Wop Project at Popejoy Hall

New Mexico Entertainment also has a ‘Dude’ weekend March 10th through the 11th, starting with the screening of The Big Lebowski at The Guild Cinema and The Lebowski Bowl at Holiday Bowl on March 11.

For more on these events and all the events happening in New Mexico, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living