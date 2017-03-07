NMNSH Spring Break camps demonstrate how science is everywhere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is getting ready for their Science is Everywhere Spring Day Camps.

Students will be able to explore sessions that include topics such as “The Code of the Robot”, “The Upside Down”, “Back in Time with Tim”, “Science Star”, “Get Glowing”, and so much more.

Camps will be held for those who are ages six through 12 who will experience the wonders of science during fun sessions. One day sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24.

For questions call the museum at (505) 245-2137 at extension 10 or to find more information on Spring Day Camps visit the NMNSH Museums website.